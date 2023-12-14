Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 2.8% in October
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent to $71 billion, led by a drop in petroleum and coal product sales as well as lower sales in the machinery and computer and electronic product subsectors.
The agency says sales fell in 12 of 21 subsectors it tracks.
The petroleum and coal products subsector fell 10.3 per cent to $8.4 billion in October as it saw lower prices as well as a decline in volumes.
The machinery subsector dropped 6.6 per cent to $4.4 billion, while computer and electronic products fell 15 per cent to $1.4 billion.
Sales of aerospace products and parts rose 6.9 per cent to $2.2 billion.
Statistics Canada says total sales in constant dollars fell 2.2 per cent in October, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
'They need a little time-out': MPs brace for end of House sitting
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
Canadian home sales, listings, prices down in November from a month earlier: CREA
Home sales, prices and listings fell in November from a month earlier as many potential buyers and sellers hunkered down to wait for signs of relief on interest rates, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
Against the odds, European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine
The European Union decided Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a momentous moment and stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the backing for its membership aspirations and long faced obstinate opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Canada
-
Could defence lawyers be punished for closing argument in Ibrahim Ali case?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
'Today is a historic day in the art fraud world': Judge at northern Ont. man's sentencing
The first of eight suspects accused in a massive Indigenous art fraud case is expected to be sentenced in a northern Ontario court Thursday morning.
World
-
Academic arrested in Norway as a Moscow spy confirms his real, Russian name, officials say
An academic who entered Norway as a Brazilian citizen and was arrested last year on suspicion of spying for Russia has confessed his real, Russian name, Norwegian authorities said Thursday.
-
Denmark and Germany announce arrests of terror suspects, including suspected Hamas members
Denmark and Germany announced Thursday arrests of several terror suspects, including alleged Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions in Europe over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Palestinian prime minister says U.S. must 'walk the walk' as Israel renews vow to fight
The Palestinian prime minister said in an interview Thursday that the Biden administration must now 'walk the walk' and take specific steps toward what has been an elusive two-state solution, including by applying pressure on Israel.
-
Court voids fine given to Russian activist for criticizing war and sends case back to prosecutors
A court in Russia on Thursday overturned a fine handed to a veteran human rights advocate for speaking out against the war in Ukraine and sent Oleg Orlov's case back to prosecutors, who have sought to imprison him for three years instead.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
-
Finland to close again entire border with Russia as reopening of 2 crossing points lures migrants
Finland's government has decided to seal again, effective Friday, the Nordic country's entire eastern frontier due to a continuing influx of migrants at the two crossing points on the border with Russia that were reopened on a temporary basis early Thursday.
Politics
-
'They need a little time-out': MPs brace for end of House sitting
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
-
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
-
Conservative MP Michael Chong granted standing in inquiry on foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong has been granted full standing to participate in the public inquiry into foreign inference in recent Canadian elections.
Health
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
-
'A heightened risk': RCMP warn of dangerous fentanyl mixture popping up in parts of Canada
Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Entertainment
-
Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of actor Jonathan Majors
A Manhattan jury will soon decide if Jonathan Majors is guilty of assaulting his girlfriend following two weeks of clashing narratives about whether the rising Hollywood star was the aggressor or victim during a chaotic struggle in the backseat of a car.
-
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me -- with some caveats
With several asterisks, qualification and caveats, Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and books that will become public domain as the year turns to 2024.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.