    • Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 2.8% in October

    Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from wells near Calgary on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent to $71 billion in October, led by a drop in petroleum and coal product sales as well as lower sales in the machinery and computer and electronic product subsectors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent to $71 billion, led by a drop in petroleum and coal product sales as well as lower sales in the machinery and computer and electronic product subsectors.

    The agency says sales fell in 12 of 21 subsectors it tracks.

    The petroleum and coal products subsector fell 10.3 per cent to $8.4 billion in October as it saw lower prices as well as a decline in volumes.

    The machinery subsector dropped 6.6 per cent to $4.4 billion, while computer and electronic products fell 15 per cent to $1.4 billion.

    Sales of aerospace products and parts rose 6.9 per cent to $2.2 billion.

    Statistics Canada says total sales in constant dollars fell 2.2 per cent in October, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

