Business

    • Statistics Canada reports manufacturing and wholesale sales up in September

    Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from wells near Calgary on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from wells near Calgary on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    OTTAWA -

    Statistics Canada reported manufacturing sales rose 0.4 per cent to $72.8 billion in September, as higher prices helped sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector move higher.

    The agency says sales were up in 10 of 21 subsectors, as the petroleum and coal products group gained 6.3 per cent, the wood subsector rose 2.9 per cent and the machinery group added 1.3 per cent. The gains were partially offset by a 1.8 per cent drop in sales of chemicals and a 2.6 per cent decline in motor vehicle parts.

    Total manufacturing sales in constant dollars fell 0.6 per cent in September, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

    In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.4 per cent to $83.1 billion in September.

    The increase came as wholesale sales were higher in four of the seven subsectors, led by a 2.2 per cent increase in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and a 1.6 per cent gain for the food, beverage and tobacco subsector.

    In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.5 per cent in September.

    Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade earlier this year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for monthly and annual analysis.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons

    The Vatican has confirmed a ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons, a centuries-old secretive society that the Catholic Church has long viewed with hostility and has an estimated global membership of up to six million.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News