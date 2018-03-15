Statistics Canada reports household debt-to-income ratio edges lower
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:52AM EDT
OTTAWA - The ratio of Canadian household debt relative to income edged down ever so slightly in the fourth quarter.
Statistics Canada says household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income was 170.4 per cent in the fourth quarter.
That compared with 170.5 per cent in the previous quarter.
In other words, there was $1.70 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.
Total household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, mortgage and non-mortgage loans, amounted to $2.13 trillion.
Mortgage debt totalled $1.397 trillion, while consumer credit rose to $630.4 billion.
