

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.1 per cent in August, following no change in July.

Economists on average had expected growth of 0.2 per cent for the month, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says 14 out of 20 industrial sectors posted gains.

A rebound in manufacturing helped goods-producing industries rise 0.2 per cent after two months of declines.

The manufacturing sector grew 0.5 per cent as durable manufacturing rose 1.0 per cent, while non-durable manufacturing fell 0.2 per cent.

Services-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.