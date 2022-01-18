Stationery maker Bic to buy Toronto temporary tattoo company for US$65 million

Jamie Gillingham, right, receives a semi-permanent tattoo at Inkbox in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) Jamie Gillingham, right, receives a semi-permanent tattoo at Inkbox in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

MORE Business News