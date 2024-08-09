Business

    • StatCan to release July jobs report as economists expect more labour market weakness

    Construction is shown at the site of a new condominium project in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Statistics Canada is set to release its July labour force survey today.

    The unemployment rate has been steadily climbing over the last year as high interest rates send a chill through the Canadian economy.

    In June, the unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent.

    RBC expects it ticked higher again to 6.5 per cent last month.

    The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second time in a row last month and has signalled it wants economic growth to pick up speed again.

    The central bank's summary of deliberations released Wednesday revealed that some members of its governing council are concerned weak job market conditions could hinder that process.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

    Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter

    An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

