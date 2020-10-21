OTTAWA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

Canada's headline inflation measure went up in September by 0.5 per cent compared with a year ago, a better-than-expected increase, but one that experts say won't sway the Bank of Canada's stimulus measures.

Economists had, on average, expected a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv, following readings of 0.1 per cent increases in August and July.

The consumer price index for food was up 1.6 per cent last month, a slight slowing from the 1.8 per cent bump recorded in August. Passenger vehicle prices were up 2.7 per cent, and housing up 2.6 per cent.

Higher tuition fees, particularly in Alberta where a freeze was lifted, helped boost the reading.