StatCan, Rentals.ca announce new tool to track the rental market in Canada
Rentals.ca has announced that it is partnering with Statistics Canada to develop a new index to track trends in the Canadian rental housing market.
For the new tracker, called the Rental Market Industry Index, Rentals.ca will be providing Statistics Canada with listings data from its platform, while the federal statistics agency will be responsible for analysis and aggregation.
Rentals.ca said it hopes the index will be "a comprehensive and reliable resource for the rental housing industry and beyond."
“In supplying rental housing pricing data to Statistics Canada, we take the responsibility very seriously and we feel that this partnership further solidifies and validates our leading position and authority on asking rent data across Canada,” said Max Steinman, CEO of Rentals.ca parent company Rentsync, in a news release Thursday.
“Through this new partnership, we’re able to get data into the hands of institutions, and help policymakers, developers, and the Canadian public as a whole to make more informed decisions to help tackle the rental housing supply crisis.”
Rentals.ca is a rental housing listings platform that currently boasts more than 47,000 listings across Canada. The website is also known for its monthly national rent reports, tracking the average price of listings on the platform in each city and for each type of housing.
In December, Rentals.ca said the average asking price for one-bedroom apartment in Canada averaged $1,931, marking a 0.29 per cent increase from the previous month and a 13.28 per cent increase from the previous year. Vancouver was once again the most expensive city in Canada, with the average price of a one-bedroom listed at $2,866, while Burnaby, B.C., Toronto and other cities in the Greater Toronto Area followed were close behind.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
opinion
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Budgeting for a cross-country move takes preparation and flexibility
Interprovincial migration has been gaining ground in Canada since the pandemic began in 2020 as more people chase home affordability. Experts say it's important to plan moves carefully.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here’s what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.
Terminally ill Connecticut woman ends her life on her own terms, in Vermont
A Connecticut woman who pushed for expanded access to Vermont's law that allows people who are terminally ill to receive lethal medication to end their lives died in Vermont on Thursday, an event her husband called 'comfortable and peaceful,' just like she wanted.
Canada
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
-
President of Belarus gives himself lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus signed a new law Thursday that gives him lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution and prevents opposition leaders living abroad from running in future presidential elections.
-
Voters file an objection to Trump's name on the Illinois ballot
A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
-
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
-
Neo-Nazi podcasters sent to prison on terror charges for targeting Prince Harry and his young son
A neo-Nazi podcaster who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his young son received a prison sentence Thursday along with his co-host Thursday. The sentencing judge in London called the duo "dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists" who encouraged terrorism.
-
Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hours after U.S., allies issue 'final warning'
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a 'couple of miles' of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a 'final warning' to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action.
Politics
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
Health
-
Twins born 40 minutes apart have birthdays in different years
A New Jersey family has welcomed twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
-
Wash windows, change air filters after wildfires to prevent harmful smoke chemicals from hanging around: study
We all know to wash our clothes after sitting at a campfire to get rid of that clinging smell of smoke. But cleaning our homes after wildfire smoke has moved through the area isn’t as commonly taught—and according to a new study, it’s a necessary habit to keep harmful chemicals from hanging around.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots
Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.
Entertainment
-
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
-
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
-
Britney Spears shoots down album rumours, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'
Britney Spears is shooting down rumours of a new album, vowing to 'never return to the music industry.'