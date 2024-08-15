Starbucks is giving its new CEO a huge pay package and not making him move to Seattle

Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Starbucks' incoming CEO could make well in excess of US$100 million in his first year with the company under an incentive-laden contract, and he will not be required to relocate from his home in California to Seattle, the home of the global coffee giant.
Starbucks announced on Tuesday that Brian Niccol would become its chairman and CEO, taking over from Laxman Narasimhan, who stepped down abruptly after spending a little more than a year as the company's top executive. Niccol will become Starbucks’ chairman and CEO on Sept. 9.
Niccol is among the mostly highly sought after corporate executives after establishing a track record of success in turning around companies that have hit a rough patch, including Taco Bell and, most recently, Chipotle.
Niccol took the top job at the California chain in 2018 when Chipotle was being roiled by a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that had sickened more than 1,000 of its customers over several years.
Revenue at Chipotle has nearly doubled since his arrival after he energized product innovation and at the same time, instituted employee benefits like a program that pays employees’ college tuition costs at certain schools.
Starbucks is counting on Niccol to revive fading sales and re-establish the company as a destination where customers are willing to pay premium prices for its products.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday, Starbucks said that the 50-year-old Niccol will receive a cash bonus of US$10 million as well as US$75 million in equity to make up for what is being forfeited by his abrupt departure from Chipotle. The equity component of his pay package will vest over time and is contingent on meeting performance targets.
If Starbucks meets those targets and other goals, his pay could easily surpass US$100 million in his first year.
Niccol's annual base salary will be US$1.6 million. He'll also have an annual cash incentive opportunity at a target of 225 per cent of his base salary and a maximum of 450 per cent of base salary. If he achieves the maximum incentive, it would be about US$8.8 million.
Starting in fiscal 2025, Niccol will be eligible to receive annual equity awards worth up to US$23 million.
Perhaps just as notable, Starbucks is not requiring that Niccol relocate to Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, saying he can remain in Newport Beach, Calif., where he currently lives and where Chipotle is based.
According to a regulatory filing, Starbucks will help create, with assistance from Niccol, a small remote office in Newport Beach and the company will hire an assistant for Niccol at that location.
Niccol will commute to Seattle as needed, as well as embark on any other business travel that's deemed necessary.
Starbucks chief financial officer Rachel Ruggeri is serving as the interim CEO until Niccol arrives in early September.
Shares of Starbucks were little changed Thursday. They surged 20 per cent when Niccol's appointment was announced earlier this week.
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health problem.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he's 'entitled to personal attacks' on his Democratic rival, adding he's 'very angry' at Vice-President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence.
Health Canada says it is 'closely monitoring' the resurgence of mpox cases, after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about Canada's response to the current outbreak.
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
Canada is selling its former Manhattan residence, which used to house its consulate general in New York.
Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon has rejected the Canadian National Railway Company's request to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute between the company and the union representing railway employees.
More than three weeks after a wildfire forced them to flee, Jasperites will soon be able to return to their beloved town. But there is anxiety among the few who found refuge in the neighbouring town of Hinton, about 45 minutes east of Jasper.
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Transit police have recovered nearly $100,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise from an alleged theft ring in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track 'well south' of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
Xiaotu was looking for a soulmate but the typical routes of meeting people on campus or swiping online dating apps just weren’t cutting it for him.
A Detroit judge who ordered a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs on a field trip to his courtroom will be off the bench while undergoing 'necessary training,' the court's chief judge said Thursday.
President Joe Biden is still smarting from having been forced to abandon his reelection campaign more than three weeks ago.
A reputed Peruvian gang leader suspected in nearly two dozen killings in his home country was arrested Wednesday in New York by U.S. immigration authorities.
The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health problem.
After years of the mpox virus' spread throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a public health emergency of international concern.
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
The Berlin Zoo's newest baby pygmy hippo made her public debut on Thursday, a day after her name — Toni, inspired by German soccer star Antonio Rüdiger — was chosen from more than 20,000 suggestions.
Los Angeles police have arrested four suspects in the fatal shooting of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
The new season of 'Emily in Paris' will have many of the same elements as the first three: daring fashion, flirty romance and workplace drama. One thing that has changed? The lead actor's confidence.
Less than two years after it first hit the skies, Canada Jetlines has grounded its planes and ceased operations amid a cash crisis that caused it to become the third Canadian carrier in less than a year to stop flying.
RBC and TD Bank Group have agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars in penalties after being charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over recordkeeping violations.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
For some it’s the dream: a flight pass around Europe and the Mediterranean. For others, of course, it’s an ecological nightmare.
While the warm weather lingers, some residents are already feeling the spine-tingling in anticipation of Halloween.
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.
Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension will cost $2 billion more than planned and its anticipated opening has been pushed back another year, provincial officials said Thursday.
It's PNE season once again. The annual fair opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 2, and is sure to be the biggest event of the next few weekends in Metro Vancouver.
Some of the drivers who were nabbed in a Metro Vancouver crackdown on illegal ride-hailing had criminal records for drunk driving and one was a registered sex offender, according to police.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in North York that left one person injured.
Marineland has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in fines and restitution after it was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
The Pinball Clemons Foundation has come forward to help a Toronto man who hoped to raise $25,000 for back-to school supplies in his neighbourhood by walking all the way to Niagara Falls, N.Y. while wearing a weighted vest.
Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fully-involved house fire in the northeast community of Falconridge on Thursday afternoon.
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
Ottawa's new professional women's soccer team will take to the pitch at TD Place next year as the Ottawa Rapid FC.
A family in Orléans will need to make a few minor repairs to one of the walls in their home, but it was all to get the family cat back.
The City of Ottawa will be getting approximately $443 million in funding next year to go toward the implementation of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
A new bridge opened in New Brunswick Thursday, replacing the previous bridge connecting two bordering countries for the past century.
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
A major celebration was underway in southwest Nova Scotia on Thursday, with tens-of-thousands of people from all over the world gathering for "The Congres Mondial."
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Hot and dry weather has continued to push along crop maturity across Saskatchewan as producers are now reporting harvest is six per cent complete.
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains that were found near Moose Jaw in April.
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga are expressing their disappointment with how a contentious land assembly process has been handled in Wilmot Township.
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
Six new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Thursday, according to Ontario Forest Fires.
The downtown Sudbury mall now known as Elm Place received approval this week for a rezoning application to allow the mall to convert some retail space into warehouse, distribution and commercial self-storage facilities.
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
A progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) forced city councillors to confront some tough realities about the likelihood that London can achieve its first set of emissions targets in 2030.
Police in Innisfil are investigating the area of Shoreview Drive, Fairway Road and Guest Road Thursday evening.
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's faced during his nearly two years in office.
With the return to the classroom just around the corner, the United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent will soon be handing out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to registered families in need in in the region.
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
Windsor police have charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats after an investigation in Amherstburg.
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie is looking to expand the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s headquarters in the city.
Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan are investigating a suspicious residential fire.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
