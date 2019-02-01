Starbucks faces tricky time as ex-CEO mulls presidential run
Starbucks treads carefully while its former CEO Howard Schultz contemplates running for president.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 11:41AM EST
DETROIT -- Starbucks will have to tread carefully while its former CEO Howard Schultz decides whether he will run for president.
Schultz spent more than 30 years at Starbucks, growing it into a much-admired global brand. But if he runs, Starbucks could lose customers.
Some Democrats are already boycotting the chain because they fear Schultz will run as an independent and tip the 2020 presidential election to President Donald Trump. A campaign could also remind conservatives of Schultz's outspoken support of gay marriage.
Marketing experts say Starbucks needs to distance itself from Schultz through clear social media messages.
In a letter to employees, Starbucks' current CEO Kevin Johnson said he wishes Schultz well, but emphasized that Starbucks doesn't get involved in national political campaigns and that employees should respect customers' diverse opinions.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- A third of U.K. firms consider move abroad over Brexit, survey finds
- PBO warns of billion-dollar losses if Trans Mountain expansion doesn't go ahead
- Help Wanted: Canada's most in-demand jobs for 2019
- Starbucks faces tricky time as ex-CEO mulls presidential run
- Weekend Unlimited wins lottery for POT stock symbol