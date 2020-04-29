TORONTO -- As more provinces take steps to resume normal life, Starbucks Canada has unveiled its plan to gradually reopen its cafes — but grabbing a coffee will look very different for some time.

The company announced Wednesday that it expects to reopen “as many stores as possible” by the end of May. Customers won’t be able to hang out at coffee shops as the company will only offer drive thru, delivery and pick-up only service.

Employees will be required to wear facial coverings at all times and undergo pre-shift temperature checks, and the company is in the process of sourcing plexiglass shields to be installed at cash register areas. Additional cleaning protocol will also be practiced.

Decisions over which stores to reopen will be determined on a community-by-community basis and will follow provincial regulations, the company said.

Starbucks closed most of its cafes in mid-March, but a few remained open and offered limited service, including free delivery via Uber Eats. Similar steps were taken by Tim Hortons and Second Cup, which both closed their in-store seating but continued to offer take-out, drive thru and delivery service at some locations.

In a message to employees, Starbucks Canada President Lori Digulla said the company will “continue to be fluid” in how it responds.

“It is with optimism and gratitude that I welcome you back to do what we love to do, serve our communities and be with our Starbucks family. I look forward to welcoming you back home,” she said.

In the United States, Starbucks expects to reopen 90 per cent of its stores by June through a similar phased approach. The financial toll of the pandemic will likely have a lasting effect, said Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer, adding that he expects the company’s financial challenges to persist into the fall.​