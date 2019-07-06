Starbucks apologizes to police for encounter in Arizona shop
The Starbucks logo is seen at one of the company's coffee shops in downtown Chicago. (AP/Gene J. Puskar, )
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 10:54PM EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. - Starbucks is apologizing after an employee reportedly asked six police officers to leave or change their location in one of the company's shops in a Phoenix suburb because another customer reported feeling unsafe.
Starbucks said it has "deep respect for the Tempe Police Department" and was apologizing "for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behaviour that may have taken place" during the July 4 encounter.
The Tempe Officers Association said the officers had just bought their drinks and were standing together before their shift started when a barista made the request for a customer. The association called the request offensive and disheartening.
Association President Rob Ferraro called it perplexing that someone would feel unsafe when officers are around.
The Police Department said it hoped the incident was an isolated incident.
The incident has sparked heated debate on social media. Supporters of the police have launched a #boycottstarbucks campaign on Twitter.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Montreal home buyers squeezed in tighter market as sales and prices rise
- TSX closes lower as gold price fall off highs and hopes of U.S. rate cut take hit
- Canadian airlines ask appeal court to quash new passenger rights rules
- Some Kenyan families reject Boeing's compensation for crash
- U.S. adds solid 224,000 jobs; Fed rate cut may be less certain