Business

    • Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership

    Amazon signage is shown in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Amazon signage is shown in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples.

    The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.

    The companies say anyone taking advantage of the partnership needs to first set up the return through their Amazon account.

    Then, customers can bring eligible items to a Staples store to be packed and shipped back to the seller.

    Amazon says it has more than 4,000 drop-off points in Canada, including some Purolator, Couche-Tard and Canada Post locations.

    The new partnership comes months after the Ontario government announced plans to open some Service Ontario locations in Staples stores.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News