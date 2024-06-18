Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership

BREAKING Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons
Justin Timberlake has been arrested and detained in New York state, police confirmed to CTVNews.ca Tuesday morning.
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples.
The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
The companies say anyone taking advantage of the partnership needs to first set up the return through their Amazon account.
Then, customers can bring eligible items to a Staples store to be packed and shipped back to the seller.
Amazon says it has more than 4,000 drop-off points in Canada, including some Purolator, Couche-Tard and Canada Post locations.
The new partnership comes months after the Ontario government announced plans to open some Service Ontario locations in Staples stores.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.
Justin Timberlake has been arrested and detained in New York state, police confirmed to CTVNews.ca Tuesday morning.
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
A year after an experimental submersible imploded en route to the Titanic, unanswered questions linger -- with no immediate answers.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
A year after an experimental submersible imploded en route to the Titanic, unanswered questions linger -- with no immediate answers.
People in the gallery openly wept Monday as friends and family of Naomi Onotera took the stand at a sentencing hearing to share stories about positive ways she touched their lives — and the devastating impact her death at the hands of her husband has had on them.
A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
Pro-Palestinian activists who have been encamped on McGill University's downtown campus since April launched what they call their own summer school on Monday, despite controversy over photos of armed fighters used to promote the program.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election-year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S., aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.
A record more than 20 NATO member nations are hitting the Western military alliance’s defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.
Thailand's Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a bill that would legalize same-sex marriage, clearing the last legislative hurdle for the country to become the first in Southeast Asia to enact such a law.
Canada is sanctioning 13 more Russians from the intelligence service, police force and corrections system for their role in the poisoning, imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Canada does not think the time is right to send military trainers back to Ukraine, given hesitation among NATO allies about such a step, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Monday.
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he can't disclose the classified advice he was given about why the navy wanted to take part in the mission.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris International said on Monday that it would suspend online sales on Swedish Match North America's ZYN.com nationwide as the Zyn nicotine pouch maker responds to a subpoena from the District of Columbia (D.C.).
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Justin Timberlake has been arrested and detained in New York state, police confirmed to CTVNews.ca Tuesday morning.
When it comes to Celine Dion's ongoing treatment for stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition, the singer says she's starting to feel like a new day is coming.
French actress Anouk Aimee, winner of a Golden Globe for her starring role in 'A Man and a Woman' by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, has died. She was 92.
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun plans to apologize for Boeing’s recent safety failures in Senate testimony Tuesday and admit to problems with the company culture, but he’ll push back on whistleblower claims that the company retaliated against those who brought safety issues to light.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
The River Seine will stage events such as the triathlon as well as the opening ceremony, which for the first time in Olympic history will not be taking place in a stadium.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
B.C. continued to have one of the most significant gender pay gaps in Canada last year, with women earning 83 cents for every dollar men earned, according to a recent report from the province.
People in the gallery openly wept Monday as friends and family of Naomi Onotera took the stand at a sentencing hearing to share stories about positive ways she touched their lives — and the devastating impact her death at the hands of her husband has had on them.
A handful of members of a group of property owners from across B.C., known as the West Coast Association of Property Owners, assembled outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Monday during a break in their court case.
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Rain and thunderstorms rolled into Toronto on Tuesday morning ahead of what is expected to be a stretch of unbearable heat and humidity across Ontario this week.
Anushen Selvasegar can barely fit his hand through the narrow opening in his bedroom window to feel the breeze outside of his 14th-floor apartment in St. James Town, one of Toronto's most densely populated neighbourhoods.
Twelve days after a massive water main broke in Calgary, a pair of replacement pipes from San Diego will start a multi-day journey heading north to help crews here repair five sections.
Canadian oil and gas companies facing a federally imposed emissions cap will decide to cut their production rather than invest in too-expensive carbon capture and storage technology, a new report by Deloitte says.
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
It's day two of the hot and humid weather in Ottawa, with the humidex expected to make it feel like 42 this afternoon.
Vehicles are still the main mode of transportation in the City of Ottawa, but more residents are travelling by bicycle and on foot, according to a new study.
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
A Montreal woman is warning others after she says her 83-year-old mother was defrauded out of thousands of dollars -- and it all started with a simple phone call.
Pro-Palestinian activists who have been encamped on McGill University's downtown campus since April launched what they call their own summer school on Monday, despite controversy over photos of armed fighters used to promote the program.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
Canadian oil and gas companies facing a federally imposed emissions cap will decide to cut their production rather than invest in too-expensive carbon capture and storage technology, a new report by Deloitte says.
The closing of a section of Barrington Street means the Cogswell Street redevelopment project in Halifax has reached an important stage.
Parts of the Maritimes are dealing with heat warnings and extreme temperatures this week and Kings County REMO is offering some tips.
A trial date has been set for one of the accused in connection with a murder of a Cape Breton woman last year.
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new MLA in the constituency of Tuxedo.
A Winnipeg man faces a slew of charges after police say he broke into an apartment building and sexually assaulted two teenage girls minutes after trying to break into another home nearby.
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
A crash on Highway 1 just east of Regina was the cause of significant traffic delays on Monday.
Sweltering temperatures have settled across southern Ontario and Environment Canada says the dangerously hot and humid weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week.
The promise of cheaper childcare means waitlists have grown longer. Wondering what to do until a spot opens up? We get advice for parents and caregivers.
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
As the city looks at ways to improve transit safety for drivers and users, it also finds itself struggling to deal with another growing concern on city buses: fare evasion.
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are hard at work on a project that will help measure aerosols and clouds from space.
Ontario Provincial Police have released security camera photos of three of four suspects wanted in for questioning in a handgun-related incident.
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Provincial police said charges have been laid against three people after two dogs were left inside a locked vehicle in Grand Bend.
The Thames Valley District School Board has acquired land for two new elementary schools in London.
Thunderstorms with heavy winds could also strike the Blue Mountains and Grey County.
A young man lost his life in a tragic crash in East Gwillimbury.
The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition is hosting a comedy festival fundraiser.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
A jury only needed four hours to decide a verdict in a Windsor murder trial.
A prolonged heat event continues Tuesday across southern Ontario. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
A handful of members of a group of property owners from across B.C., known as the West Coast Association of Property Owners, assembled outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Monday during a break in their court case.
Starting this week, people caught illegally hunting or fishing will face much stiffer penalties under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.
A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his business partner has died in a British Columbia prison.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
A 37-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with arson after a house fire on Manitoulin Island in April, police say.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.