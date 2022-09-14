Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labor union that called the move "heartless" before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch's main official residence, Buckingham Palace.
A Clarence House spokesman said operations there had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun.
"Our staff have given long and loyal service and while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff," the spokesman said.
The Guardian newspaper reported that up 100 employees had been told they could lose their jobs, some who had worked there for decades. They include personal servants such as footmen, valets, dressers and cooks, as well as clerical staff.
The notifications were issued even as they were working to assist the new King during the accession process -- including while a thanksgiving service for his mother was under way in Edinburgh, it said. Monday will be a national holiday for the Queen's funeral.
The Public and Commercial Services Union condemned the decision to announce redundancies during the mourning period as "heartless."
"While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the Royal Family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme," union general secretary Mark Serwotka said.
The Clarence House spokesman said the law required staff to be made aware of the situation at the earliest opportunity.
"Despite every effort to delay until after the funeral the advice remained the same," he said. "Any staff being made redundant will be offered enhanced redundancy payments."
No staff would be affected for at least three months, he added.
Reporting by Angus MacSwanEditing by Peter Graff
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio up in second quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income moved higher in the second quarter as the level of debt grew faster than their earnings.
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.