Sri Lanka hopes to reach initial agreement with IMF for help

Governor of Sri Lankan Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe speaks during a media briefing in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Governor of Sri Lankan Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe speaks during a media briefing in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

In this undated file photo, a woman is seen using a calculator. (RODNAE Productions/Pexels)

5 ways being single can cost you more

Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.

How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial

For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.