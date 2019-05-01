Spring lobster season in areas of the Maritimes to open Friday: DFO
In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, a lobster walks over the top of a lobster trap off the coast of Biddeford, Maine. Interstate fishing regulators are grappling in April 2019 with new restrictions on lobster fishing, which faces new limitations designed to protect whales. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:54AM EDT
CHARLOTTETOWN - The spring lobster fishery in parts of the Maritimes is now scheduled to open Friday.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says fishermen in areas off northern Prince Edward Island, the Northumberland Strait and western Cape Breton can set their traps beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
Area 26A-1 -- from Point Prim to Victoria, P.E.I. -- is to open on Monday, depending on weather conditions.
Strong winds and ice conditions have delayed the start of season across the region.
On it's website, the Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association says the decision was made following a conference call Wednesday involving government and industry officials.
