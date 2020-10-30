TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index endured its worst week since large corrections in March as investors got spooked by ongoing concerns about rising COVID-19 infection rates.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 90.06 points to 15,580.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 157.51 points at 26,501.60. The S&P 500 index was down 40.15 points at 3,269.96, while the Nasdaq composite was down 274.00 points at 10,911.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.09 cents US compared with 74.91 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 38 cents at US$35.79 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 5.3 cents at US$3.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.90 at US$1,879.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly one cent at almost US$3.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020