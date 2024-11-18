Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom

Trudeau to meet Joe Biden at G20 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Brazil today.
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Spirit, the biggest U.S. budget airline, has lost more than US$2.5 billion since the start of 2020 and faces looming debt payments totalling more than $1 billion over the next year.
Spirit said it expects to operate as normal as it works its way through a prearranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy process and that customers can continue to book and fly without interruption.
Shares of Miramar, Florida-based Spirit dropped 25 per cent on Friday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the airline was discussing terms of a possible bankruptcy filing with its bondholders. It was just the latest in a series of blows that have sent the stock crashing down by 97 per cent since late 2018 -- when Spirit was still making money.
CEO Ted Christie confirmed in August that Spirit was talking to advisers of its bondholders about the upcoming debt maturities. He called the discussions a priority, and said the airline was trying to get the best deal it could as quickly as possible.
"The chatter in the market about Spirit is notable, but we are not distracted," he told investors during an earnings call. "We are focused on refinancing our debt, improving our overall liquidity position, deploying our new reimagined product into the market, and growing our loyalty programs."
People are still flying on Spirit Airlines. They're just not paying as much.
In the first six months of this year, Spirit passengers flew two per cent more than they did in the same period last year. However, they are paying 10 per cent less per mile, and revenue per mile from fares is down nearly 20 per cent, contributing to Spirit's red ink.
It's not a new trend. Spirit failed to return to profitability when the coronavirus pandemic eased and travel rebounded. There are several reasons behind the slump.
Spirit's costs, especially for labour, have risen. The biggest U.S. airlines have snagged some of Spirit's budget-conscious customers by offering their own brand of bare-bones tickets. And fares for U.S. leisure travel -- Spirit's core business -- have sagged because of a glut of new flights.
The premium end of the air-travel market has surged while Spirit's traditional no-frills end has stagnated. So this summer, Spirit decided to sell bundled fares that include a bigger seat, priority boarding, free bags, internet service and snacks and drinks. That is a huge change from Spirit's longtime strategy of luring customers with rock-bottom fares and forcing them to pay extra for things such as bringing a carry-on bag or ordering a soda.
In a highly unusual move, Spirit plans to cut its October-through-December schedule by nearly 20 per cent, compared with the same period last year, which analysts say should help prop up fares. But that will help rivals more than it will boost Spirit. Analysts from Deutsche Bank and Raymond James say that Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest would benefit the most because of their overlap with Spirit on many routes.
Spirit has also been plagued by required repairs to Pratt & Whitney engines, which is forcing the airline to ground dozens of its Airbus jets. Spirit has cited the recall as it furloughed pilots.
The aircraft fleet is relatively young, which has made Spirit an attractive takeover target.
Frontier Airlines tried to merge with Spirit in 2022 but was outbid by JetBlue. However, the U.S. Justice Department sued to block the $3.8 billion deal, saying it would drive up prices for Spirit customers who depend on low fares, and a federal judge agreed in January. JetBlue and Spirit dropped their merger two months later.
U.S. airline bankruptcies were common in the 1990s and 2000s, as airlines struggled with fierce competition, high labour costs and sudden spikes in the price of jet fuel. PanAm, TWA, Northwest, Continental, United and Delta were swept up. Some liquidated, while others used favourable laws to renegotiate debts such as aircraft leases and keep flying.
The last bankruptcy by a major U.S. carrier ended when American Airlines emerged from Chapter 11 protection and simultaneously merged with US Airways in December 2013.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Brazil today.
Parliament closes in on its eighth week of gridlock over a privilege motion, as Canada Post employees are on strike and calls emerge to exclude Mexico from upcoming trade talks.
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
If you're facing uncertainty in your current job, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some tips on building an emergency savings plan, upping your skills and expanding your network to make your job search smoother.
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Two-thirds of Canadians are optimistic about where human rights are headed in this country, but there is growing pessimism about the state of rights abroad, a new survey found.
Two-thirds of Canadians are optimistic about where human rights are headed in this country, but there is growing pessimism about the state of rights abroad, a new survey found.
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Ontario Provincial Police say an OC Transpo bus driver was charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
Working on a military truck, within the logistics squadron of CFB Kingston, Private Charlotte Schnubb is elbows deep into an engine with a huge smile on her face.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, as the new chairman of the agency tasked with regulating broadcasting, telecommunications and broadband.
New Orleans police were investigating after two people were killed and nine others were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday along a parade route, authorities said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons.
Pete Hegseth, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth's lawyer.
A gold pocket watch given to the ship captain who rescued 700 survivors from the Titanic sold at auction for nearly US$2 million, setting a record for memorabilia from the ship wreck.
Joe Biden toured the drought-shrunken waters of the Amazon River’s greatest tributary Sunday as the first sitting American president to set foot in the legendary rainforest.
Parliament closes in on its eighth week of gridlock over a privilege motion, as Canada Post employees are on strike and calls emerge to exclude Mexico from upcoming trade talks.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Brazil today.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she agrees it could be time to cut Mexico out of the trilateral free trade agreement with Canada and the United States.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.
Mary Kellerman, a 12-year-old girl from Illinois, told her parents she was feeling sick on the morning of Sept. 29, 1982. She wanted to stay home from school. After taking one Tylenol capsule, Mary collapsed on the bathroom floor. She died shortly after.
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
While it remains small compared to established online spaces such as X, Bluesky has emerged as an alternative for those looking for a different mood, lighter and friendlier and less influenced by Musk.
A species of marine worm that scientists lost sight of for almost 70 years has finally resurfaced, thanks to some eagle-eyed sleuthing and a seahorse less than an inch long. When researchers analyzed images of tiny seahorses taken by scuba divers, they found evidence of photobombing worms in the hundreds, living alongside the seahorses in coral colonies from Japan to Australia.
Actor Taylor Lautner is reviving the 'Twilight' saga love triangle debate of the late aughts in a very 2024 way.
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
In June of this year, a new company called Nations Royalty Corp. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.
The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term downward trend.
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
In a banner year for women's professional sports, athletes who dominate their game are reaping the financial benefits.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Eight people were injured, including two critically, following a collision involving a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
One person has been critically injured in a transport truck rollover in North York on Sunday night.
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
Calgarians enjoyed another warm weekend as temperatures hovered above six degrees, prompting one climatologist to look to the record books.
Pacey Strangling Wolf was crowned 2025 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess at the BMO Centre Sunday afternoon.
The Boss had a few warm words for the Saddledome Saturday night right before signing off on a two-and-a-half hour concert that left around 19,000 fans wondering how a 75-year-old superstar can still be firing on all cylinders at this stage of his career.
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Ottawa residents will enjoy a week of above-normal temperatures this week, and temperatures are expected to remain warmer-than-normal into December. It was a mild weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures hitting 13 C on Saturday and 8 C on Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police say an OC Transpo bus driver was charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Montreal is considering banning cars from certain parts of Sainte-Catherine Street, but the Opposition said the plan lacked public consultation and is calling for a referendum.
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is echoing concerns about Mexico that were expressed earlier this week by Ontario's premier, saying she hopes Canada can get a "carve-out" from import tariffs that president-elect Donald Trump is promising.
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
Edmonton has seen a warmer-than-average fall this year, but while some residents might be enjoying it, others might wonder what our winter will feel like.
The leaders of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative, NDP and Liberal parties will appear this morning at a discussion held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
Colchester County RCMP is looking for information related to the suspicious disappearance of 32-year-old Keleana Trask.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an 11-year-old boy who was missing in Chapel Island has been found safe.
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off their fifth consecutive appearance in the Grey Cup final, they’re garnering support from celebrities and fans alike.
Two men are to stand trial on human smuggling charges this week, almost three years after a family from India was found frozen to death on the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a weapon after he was seen carrying a machete early Saturday morning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch covering a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan.
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reporting that officers used a taser during the arrest of a break-in suspect, after the man allegedly attacked an officer during the encounter.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
In the evening, police were contacted by a resident that reported they were approached by a man in the downtown core selling clothing out of his car.
According to a report from the SIU, on June 15, 2024, while en-route to an emergency call, an officer entered the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road on a red light, and struck a pickup truck.
Police are investigating what caused a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Kawartha Lakes that sent two people to the hospital.
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving across the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment’s lawn in Midland Saturday evening.
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.
Police say they were called to the scene at around 5:00 a.m., where at a residence on Robson Road, two unknown individuals entered a residence and confronted two occupants.
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Premier David Eby says the British Columbia cabinet he introduces Monday will be tasked with focusing on issues voters strongly told the government they are most concerned about: affordability, health care, community safety, housing and the economy.
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
About 700 Canada Post workers are walking the picket lines in communities across northeastern Ontario.
After receiving reports of a dangerous and erratic driver, police in Sault Ste. Marie charged the driver of a vehicle on Highway 17 this week.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.