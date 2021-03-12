Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Vaccine and case counts will determine when border opens, says Trudeau
Nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 18 more deaths
Some restrictions eased in B.C., but new rule in place for St. Patrick's Day
COVID-19 survivors with prolonged symptoms at greater risk for depression: study
Trudeau says ramped up vaccine deliveries to bring 1M Pfizer doses per week to May 10
WHO approves J&J vaccine for emergency listing
Brackets designed to make masks more comfortable could come at a risk
'COVID almost killed them': Winnipeg couple hospitalized days before Manitoba's largest COVID-19 hospital outbreak
Defying rules, anti-vaccine accounts thrive on social media
Countries and territories that are COVID-19 free
Tam, Hajdu confident in Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine despite European concerns
Germany, others stick with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as some pause
Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Alliston, Ont. PSWs spark outrage with online video mocking COVID-19 protocols
What do Canadians miss most after one year of COVID-19?
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada