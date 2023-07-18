Spain fines Apple and Amazon US$218 million for elbowing out small retailers
Amazon and Apple were fined a total of 194 million euros (US$218 million) Tuesday for colluding to box out competitors by favouring sales of Apple products directly from the online retail giant, Spain's antitrust watchdog said.
Amazon and Apple reached agreements in 2018 that limited the free competition of third-party sellers who hawk Apple goods through Amazon's platform for smaller retailers, according to Spain's National Markets and Competition Commission, which oversees Spanish markets for antitrust violations.
"The investigated behaviors could be restricting competition in the sectors of the Internet sale of electronic products, and the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (Marketplace) in Spain," the regulator said.
The tech giants also limited the capacity for third parties to advertise Apple products on Amazon, according to Spanish regulators. In addition, the companies are accused of reaching a deal that limited Amazon's ability to direct advertising toward customers of Apple products or offer them products of competing electronics makers.
As a result, the watchdog said 90% of the third-party sellers of Apple products prior to the renewal of the Amazon-Apple distribution deal were forced off Amazon's platform.
Apple was fined 143.6 million euros (US$161 million), while Amazon received a fine of 50.5 million euros (US$56.7 million).
The companies both said they planned to appeal.
"We also disagree with the Competition Authority's suggestion that Amazon benefits by excluding sellers from our store," Amazon said in a statement, adding that its business model relies on the success of its sellers, most of which are small businesses.
Amazon said customers benefited from the 2018 agreement with more listings of and bigger discounts for iPads and iPhones.
Apple said one of its objectives for signing the agreement was to combat counterfeiting and safety problems. It noted that prior to the deal, it had sent Amazon hundreds of takedown notices for dodgy products.
"We stand behind our efforts to protect consumers," Apple said.
Europe has led the way in cracking down on Big Tech companies over allegations of abusing their dominant market positions, with numerous antitrust investigations launched by the European Union and national authorities.
Two years ago, Italy fined Apple and Amazon more than 200 million euros for using the 2018 agreement to restrict competition in the sale of Apple- and Beats-branded products, in violation of EU rules.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.