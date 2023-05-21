South Korean, German leaders agree to cooperate on supply chains, North Korea
The leaders of South Korea and Germany on Sunday pledged more cooperation in building stable industrial supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea as they met in Seoul after flying in from the Group of Seven meetings in Japan.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, pointed to the similarities between the two major manufacturing nations that are dependent on foreign trade and said a stronger supply chain partnership would help them cope with "intensifying global economic instability and geopolitical conflicts."
He said the countries in particular will work to advance trade relations in high-tech industries and clean energy, including semiconductors and hydrogen projects, and pursue further opportunities in defense cooperation.
Yoon said they also discussed the growing threat posed by North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022 while accelerating its push to expand its nuclear arsenal. He said Scholz agreed to help maintain a "consistent message to the international community that North Korea has nothing not gain from its illegal provocations," and coordinate on diplomatic efforts to pressure Pyongyang into abandoning its nuclear ambitions.
Before his meeting with Yoon, Scholz visited the southern side of the heavily armed border splitting the two Koreas and called for the North to halt its testing activity.
"Germany, which was reunified 33 years ago, is a country that understands and emphasizes the issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula," Yoon said. "We will continue to work closely together (in broader efforts) to achieve North Korea's denuclearization."
Yoon and Scholz were among the leaders who participated in the G7 talks in Hiroshima, which were highlighted by an in-person appearance of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the discussions centered around countering Russia's prolonged invasion of his country.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have also risen since the war in Ukraine, which North Korea has used as a distraction to ramp up its weapons testing. Moscow and Beijing have blocked U.S.-led efforts at the U.N. Security Council to strengthen punishment of Pyongyang over its recent tests, underscoring a divide among permanent members deepened by the war.
At the G7, Yoon focused on raising international awareness about the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The leaders issued a statement on nuclear disarmament that included condemnation of the North's illicit weapons development and testing activity.
Yoon also met with Zelenskyy on the margins of the summit and promised South Korean demining equipment and ambulances as Seoul expands its non-lethal aid to Kyiv.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?