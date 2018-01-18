Sound familiar? Burger King launches quarter pound burger
This June 20, 2012 file photo shows signage at a Burger King restaurant in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 9:08AM EST
NEW YORK -- Burger King is looking to start a beef with McDonald's by launching its own quarter-pound burger.
The fast food company says the Double Quarter Pound King will hit restaurants nationwide Thursday. An online ad shows The Burger King mascot at a funeral for a competitor's quarter-pound burger, but doesn't mention McDonald's by name.
It comes as McDonald's is working to swap out frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder. Burger King says it uses frozen patties.
The chain has thrown fire at rivals before: Last year, Burger King sold spicy nuggets after Wendy's stopped offering a similar snack.
Burger King, owned by Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brands Inc., says its new burger uses more than half a pound of beef before it is cooked.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Unifor splits with Canadian Labour Congress over workers' right to choose union
- TransCanada concludes open season for Keystone XL project, confirms support
- Toronto the only Canadian city on Amazon short list of HQ2 candidates
- Bank of Canada hikes interest rate on strong economy, but underlines NAFTA risks
- Global shares mixed as China reports strong growth data