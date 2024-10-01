Business

    • Sony's PlayStation Network suffers hourslong outage, irking videogamers

    Attendees take pictures at the Sony's Playstation presentation ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo on Monday, June 9, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Attendees take pictures at the Sony's Playstation presentation ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo on Monday, June 9, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Sony's PlayStation Network went down for hours on Tuesday, frustrating gamers around the world who complained they weren't able to sign in to their accounts.

    PlayStation Network said on its website that "some services are experiencing issues," and that players "might have difficulty" logging in, creating accounts, launching games or getting video content.

    "We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it said. Sony did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

    Data from Downdetector, an outage tracker, showed that reports first spiked late Monday and continued into early Tuesday with thousands of reports submitted hours after the problem first emerged.

    The outage was resolved by morning in the U.S. and the Playstation Network website was updated with a message that said, "All services are up and running."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News