Sony quarterly profit rises on games, financial services
Sony Corp. President Kenichiro Yoshida at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, on Feb. 2, 2018. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 3:30AM EDT
TOKYO -- Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. has recorded a 32 per cent rise in fiscal second quarter profit on its healthy video game and financial services businesses.
Tokyo-based Sony reported Tuesday a July-September profit of 173 billion yen (US$1.5 billion), up from 131 billion yen the previous year.
Quarterly sales totalled 2.18 trillion yen (US$19.3 billion), up from 2.06 trillion yen.
Its popular mobile-game application "Fate Grand Order" and favourable revenue in Sony's insurance business helped boost profits, according to the maker of PlayStation video game machines.
But it says falling smartphone sales in Europe and Latin America helped bring results lower.
Sony raised its full year profit forecast through March to 705 billion yen (US$6.3 billion) from an earlier 500 billion yen ($4.4 billion).
