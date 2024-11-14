Some Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking days after scheduled maintenance

Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.

On Nov. 8, a post appeared on a Scotiabank X account advising customers that "some credit card and line of credit services will be unavailable or have limited access” until Nov. 12.

On Wednesday afternoon, the day after that maintenance period was scheduled to end, another post appeared, acknowledging that “some systems have not been visible to clients across platforms, and some clients are experiencing intermittent access to some banking services.”

"Congrats you’re working on it, tomorrow [I'll] be working on closing my accounts with you guys,” wrote one X user.

CTV News has reached out to Scotiabank for comment and clarity regarding the nature of the service interruption.

A notice published to Scotiabank’s website says that the scheduled maintenance period would make various credit card and line of credit services unavailable. Those services include requesting a supplementary card or credit limit increase, setting up or cancelling Autopay and requesting a credit card statement.

With the scheduled maintenance period now over, it’s unclear which services are available at this time.

Downdetector, a third-party website that tracks online service outages, identified over a thousand problem reports during a peak on Thursday morning. The baseline for that period is just three reports, according to the platform.

Most reported problems referred to credit card, online banking, and mobile banking services, according to Downdetector.

This is a developing story; more details to come.