Business

    • Some Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking days after scheduled maintenance

    A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.

    On Nov. 8, a post appeared on a Scotiabank X account advising customers that "some credit card and line of credit services will be unavailable or have limited access” until Nov. 12.

    On Wednesday afternoon, the day after that maintenance period was scheduled to end, another post appeared, acknowledging that “some systems have not been visible to clients across platforms, and some clients are experiencing intermittent access to some banking services.”

    "Congrats you’re working on it, tomorrow [I'll] be working on closing my accounts with you guys,” wrote one X user. 

    CTV News has reached out to Scotiabank for comment and clarity regarding the nature of the service interruption.

    A notice published to Scotiabank’s website says that the scheduled maintenance period would make various credit card and line of credit services unavailable. Those services include requesting a supplementary card or credit limit increase, setting up or cancelling Autopay and requesting a credit card statement.

    With the scheduled maintenance period now over, it’s unclear which services are available at this time.

    Downdetector, a third-party website that tracks online service outages, identified over a thousand problem reports during a peak on Thursday morning. The baseline for that period is just three reports, according to the platform.

    Most reported problems referred to credit card, online banking, and mobile banking services, according to Downdetector.

    This is a developing story; more details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News