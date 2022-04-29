Some in Nunavut community question where money from mining company has gone

The Mary River mine sits about 150 kilometres south of Pond Inlet, Nvt., as shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. The Mary River mine sits about 150 kilometres south of Pond Inlet, Nvt., as shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.

MORE Business News