Some banks re-open in parts of Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray
Several banks said they had resumed services in government-controlled areas of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for the first time in over a year, following a November truce in a bloody two-year conflict.
Banks have been closed across Tigray since the Ethiopian national army was driven out of the region in June 2021 by forces led by the dominant Tigrayan political party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
The war, rooted in grievances between political elites and regional rivalries, killed thousands, displaced millions and left half of Tigray's 5.5 million people in desperate need of food.
The state-run Commercial Bank of Ethiopia said on Twitter late on Monday that it had re-opened branches in the city of Shire and the towns of Alamata and Korum.
Lion International Bank and Wegagen Bank have also resumed services in parts of Tigray, the banks said on Tuesday. None of the banks said they had re-opened in areas still controlled by the TPLF, which says it is withdrawing its troops from the frontlines in accordance with the truce.
The deal stipulated the full restoration of basic services to Tigray, and power services were restored in the regional capital Mekelle earlier this month for the first time in over a year.
However, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael said at the weekend that humanitarian aid had "not yet been delivered in the amount and quality that is necessary."
Spokespersons for the Ethiopian government and prime minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.