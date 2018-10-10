SNC-Lavalin: federal prosecutors won't negotiate a deal, company may appeal
The offices of SNC-Lavalin are seen in Montreal on Monday, March 26, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 11:05AM EDT
MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it won't be "invited" to negotiate a remediation agreement with federal prosecutors at this time, but it will continue to operate as it has since the RCMP laid charges against the company in 2015.
The Montreal-based engineering and construction company and two of its subsidiaries were charged in February 2015 with fraud and corruption following an RCMP investigation into the their dealings in Libya.
SNC-Lavalin says it continues to defend itself against all charges and is reviewing its option to appeal a decision by Public Prosecution Service of Canada, which has told the company it will not negotiate a remediation agreement.
A conviction could prevent the company from bidding on federal projects. A remediation agreement would permit the company to defer prosecution in exchange for fines, remediation and co-operation.
SNC says it has made many changes -- including changing key personnel and establishing rigorous policies -- since 2012, when the company became embroiled in a series of scandals involving several former executives.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Deciem founder says he's closing all stores, alleges 'major criminal activity'
- After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
- WestJet CEO says new routes between Calgary and Europe a 'game-changer'
- North American stock markets slide lower, loonie lower against U.S. dollar
- Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers