SNC-Lavalin and Holtec form joint venture to decommission nuclear plants
The offices of SNC Lavalin are seen in Montreal on Monday, March 26, 2012. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and Holtec International group announced a joint venture company that will focus on the decommissioning of shuttered nuclear power plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:26AM EDT
MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and Holtec International have announced a joint venture that will focus on the decommissioning of shuttered nuclear power plants.
Terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
The company to be named Comprehensive Decommissioning International LLC will be based in Camden, N.J.
The joint venture expands an existing collaboration between the companies on Holtec's small modular reactor.
SNC and Holtec say decommissioning has become a rapid growth market with a forecast value topping US$14 billion over the next 10 years.
The companies say the joint venture will use innovative technologies to reduce the time until plant sites can be released for unrestricted use.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Aecon Group joint venture wins Enbridge Line 3 replacement contract
- SNC-Lavalin and Holtec form joint venture to decommission nuclear plants
- Aeroplan members targeted in phishing scam
- Almost a third of Canadians 'very stressed about money,' report finds
- Trudeau seeks 'paths forward' after Greyhound's western withdrawal