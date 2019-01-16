

The Associated Press





Snap Inc. is getting hit hard in morning trading after the social media company said its chief financial officer is leaving, the second to do so in the past year.

In a regulatory filing Tuesday, the company said Tim Stone is leaving to pursue other opportunities. He had joined the Santa Monica, California, company just eight months ago after two decades at Amazon.com.

A number of top executives have left the company in recent months and a redesign of the platform has been heavily criticized by users.

Shares of Snap slid almost 12 per cent to $5.78.