Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.
They say the internet and mobile phone service outage that lasted most of Friday and for some, into the weekend, left them unable to serve customers as they usually would. In many cases, businesses couldn't even accept debit cards because payments processor Interac relies on Rogers.
"I've heard all sorts of stories of hundreds or thousands of dollars in business losses as a result," said Dan Kelly, president and chief executive of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.
Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri apologized Friday for the outage caused by a network system failure following a maintenance update. He promised customers would be credited for the downtime.
Asked for more specifics around the compensation, Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its @RogersHelps Twitter account tweeted to some customers that the credit will be "equivalent to two days of service" and automatically applied to accounts.
Interac also did not respond to an email asking if it would provide compensation to customers.
Kelly feels business owners should be given a free month of Rogers service to make up for the outage that came as companies are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are businesses in Canada that have been closed down for over 400 days all together in some parts of Canada over the last two years, and so every single day of sales is absolutely critical in this recovery period," he said.
"It was just brutal ... and far more than an inconvenience. This was cutting into very limited income at a very critical period."
Elektra Simms estimates her Morning Parade Coffee Bar in Toronto lost a few hundred dollars because many customers went in search of another place to work from because the cafe's Wi-Fi was impacted by the outage.
With debit services down too, Simms told many regulars who couldn't pay they could cover their purchase next time they visited.
Many have since returned but that doesn't recoup what she's lost from people who would have lingered at the cafe longer had there been internet.
"At a time like this, when small businesses have struggled so much ... it's just another thing that impacts your bottom line," she said.
"Businesses like ours don't have that wiggle room anymore."
Colin Pearce, the Toronto owner of information technology business Inderly, heard that refrain repeatedly Friday.
"Some of our clients were basically unable to transact at all," he said.
"We had some in some locations where Rogers is the only internet available to them and there are no alternatives ... but as the outage dragged on, we did have some client locations that had to shut down."
Many of those locations are very busy and closing them resulted in thousands lost, he added.
He's heard Rogers will credit businesses for two days of lost service, which he estimates to be about $6 off the average bills.
Pearce doesn't think Rogers should have to cover thousands of dollars in lost revenue, but thinks $6 is not commensurate to the impact some businesses faced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian tech talent still in demand, despite layoffs and recession predictions
Thousands of tech workers started hunting for new jobs as layoffs rippled across the industry in recent weeks, but many say these workers won't be on the market long.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.