Sleep, talk about coffee, wake up, talk about coffee: Papua New Guinea's brand new minister job
The leader of Papua New Guinea has appointed what are believed to be the world's first ministers for coffee and palm oil.
Prime Minister James Marape, sworn in this month after an election marred by violence, delays and allegations of fraud, announced on Tuesday a new cabinet that would include the two roles in what he said was a "targeted approach" to grow the economy.
Coffee and palm oil are the country's top two agricultural exports.
Joe Kuli, a former vice minister for commerce and industry, will take the coffee portfolio and Francis Maneke, who has served as a member of parliament since 2017, the palm oil one.
"Traditional Papua New Guinea crops have lost focus over the last 30, 40 years. We want to bring them back to the table," Marape said. "We are breaking them down to specific ministers so that these programs get managed by a minister properly at the micro level."
Palm oil is Papua New Guinea's leading agricultural export. Since 2008, it has generated over 1 billion kina (US$283 million) in revenue and accounts for over 40% of the country's total earnings from agricultural exports, according to the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.
While coffee is Papua New Guinea's second biggest agricultural export, accounting for 6% of GDP from 2012 to 2017, the department says the revenue it generates fuels many other industries, from transport to construction and insurance to banking.
And while the coffee industry has faced challenges recently, with its share of the global market halving between 2012 and 2016, Marape hopes the new minister, who is from the Wahgi Valley region known for its coffee, will help perk things up.
"The Hon. Joe Kuli (will have) no other work than coffee, coffee, coffee alone," Marape said.
"I want to drink coffee made in Goroka, made in Hagen, made in Lae, made in Popondetta, made in our own country for us to export.
"He's now given the task of just sleeping, talking about coffee, waking, talking about coffee."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.