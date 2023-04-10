Sleep Country to buy Casper's Canadian operations for $20.6 million
Sleep County Canada Holdings Inc. says it will acquire Casper Sleep Inc.'s Canadian operations.
Toronto-based mattress retailer Sleep Country says it will pay US$20.6 million for the U.S. mattress-in-a-box company's Canadian assets.
Sleep Country will receive a US$4.5 million marketing transition fee from Casper over the next four years and three-year warrants which would convert into a one per cent stake in Casper.
Sleep Country says it has also invested US$20 million in five-year convertible notes, which can be converted into about five per cent of Casper shares.
The deal comes as the number of e-commerce companies selling compressed and rolled mattresses in boxes that ship directly to customers has soared in recent years.
Sleep Country bought online mattress firm Endy for $88.7 million in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.