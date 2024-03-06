Business

    • Sleep Country earns $22.5 million in fourth quarter amid 'industry challenges'

    Pedestrians walk past a Sleep Country Canada store on Yonge Street in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler Pedestrians walk past a Sleep Country Canada store on Yonge Street in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
    Share

    Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. says it earned $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $40.5 million a year earlier.

    The Toronto-based company says revenues were $255.6 million, up from $253.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Diluted earnings per share were 65 cents, down from $1.13 a year earlier.

    President and CEO Stewart Schaefer said the company delivered strong results despite ongoing "industry challenges" across North America.

    The company says its higher revenues during the quarter were mainly due to new stores and acquisitions, but were partially offset by a decrease in same-store sales.

    Earnings for the full year were $71.2 million, down 36 per cent from $110.5 million in 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:ZZZ)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News