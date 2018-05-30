Simplii Financial is attempting to reassure its clients in the wake of an extortion attempt by cybercriminals involving the financial information of tens of thousands of Canadians.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the CIBC-owned banking subsidiary said it is committed to returning 100 per cent of any money lost from affected accounts as result of the incident.

Simplii added that a dedicated team is working to shore up security, and those whose accounts have been frozen online can continue to use ATMs and receive cash back at point of sale terminals.

Simplii and the Bank of Montreal revealed on Monday that “fraudsters” accessed data, now believed to total as many as 90,000 clients.

Media outlets received a letter via email from someone demanding $1 million from the two financial institutions by midnight on Monday to prevent the online sale of the stolen trove of data.

Both banks said they took additional security measures after learning of the potential breach, but reports of missing funds suggest accounts had already been compromised.

We are reaching out to clients who have been affected to offer support. Simplii is extending free credit monitoring to impacted clients and we are committed to returning 100% of any money lost from affected accounts as a result of this issue. — Simplii Financial (@SimpliiFin) May 30, 2018

We have a dedicated team that is working to make this right. We are also replacing affected clients’ bank cards and taking additional steps to monitor and protect our clients. — Simplii Financial (@SimpliiFin) May 30, 2018