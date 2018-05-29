Simons takes on outside investors as it looks to build new distribution centre
The Simons' flagship retail store is seen on Montreal's Ste-Catherine Street Wednesday, Nov.19, 2014. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:19PM EDT
QUEBEC -- Department store operator Simons is taking on outside investors for the first time as it looks to build a new distribution centre in Quebec City.
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is investing 27 million, while Investissement Quebec is putting $17 million in the privately held company.
The Quebec government is also providing an $81-million term loan, while Fonds immobilier de solidarite FTQ is contributing $20 million through a real estate partnership for purchasing the land and building the new centre.
The new facility is expected to use automated equipment and technologies that will allow Simons to increase its productivity and order fulfillment capacity, helping it remain competitive in the retail market.
The new centre, which is expected to open in 2020, will cover about 53,000 square metres and be able to process 15,000 customer orders per hour.
Based in Quebec, Simons has been expanding across Canada in recent years and now has 15 stores including locations in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Starbucks closing over 8,000 stores for anti-bias training
- Not so easy: Trump's trade agenda hits stumbling blocks
- Abramovich is latest Russian oligarch to move to Israel
- Financial sector weighs on Toronto stock market, U.S. markets in the red
- New Brunswick premier off to Toronto to court more cybersecurity jobs