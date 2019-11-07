Signs of trade breakthrough push U.S. stock markets to new records, TSX higher
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 1:45AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 4:33PM EST
TORONTO -- Brightened prospects of a breakthrough in the trade war between the world's two largest economies propelled U.S. stock markets to new record highs and pushed Canada's main index higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 60.11 points at 16,805.75 on a surge from energy stocks.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 182.24 points at 27,674.80. The S&P 500 index was up 8.40 points at 3,085.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.89 points at 8,434.52.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.90 cents US compared with an average of 75.88 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was up 80 cents at US$57.15 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 5.6 cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$26.70 at US$1,466.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.25 cents at US$2.73 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.
