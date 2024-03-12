Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

NEW Experts say the public is right to feel weird about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Is it time for you to get a new vehicle?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Both leasing and financing are programs that make owning a safe, modern vehicle more achievable. Leasing and financing have benefits and drawbacks, depending on your particular situation.
Below, I’ll discuss some of the pros and cons of both so you can make the most informed decision about your next car.
Financing a vehicle is a pretty straightforward process. Typically, you’ll make a down payment of around 10 to 20 per cent of the value of the car. Then, you’ll finance the remainder over two to six years.
While you’re paying off the auto loan, the lender holds a lien on the vehicle, allowing them to repossess it if you fail to make payments as agreed. Once the loan is paid off, full ownership of the vehicle is transferred to you.
When you lease a car, you’re essentially renting the vehicle and paying for its depreciation. Most lease terms range between one and three years, and typically only brand-new vehicles can be leased.
When your lease term ends, you can turn in the vehicle or may choose to enter into a new lease term on a newer vehicle.
Financing tends to be more common than leasing because of one key factor - ownership.
Once your auto loan is paid off, you’ll own the vehicle outright and don’t have to worry about making any payments on it. The only thing you’ll have to worry about paying out of pocket, once the vehicle is paid off, is the maintenance and repairs on it.
Financing your vehicle is also a good way to help build your credit, it will build a positive payment history and credit diversity (both of which are important factors behind your score).
Lastly, since the car is yours, there are no mileage restrictions or restrictions on vehicle modifications.
There are main drawbacks to financing:
Firstly, with today’s high interest rates, even those with a top-tier credit score are still looking at a minimum seven to eight per cent interest rate for financing a car. When you’re talking about eight per cent interest on a $40,000 car, it can really add up.
While ownership is often touted as the best reason to finance, the reality is that the bank can come and take your car if you stop making payments or run into financial hardship.
Depending on which way the car market turns, you could also end up in a cycle of negative equity, where youowe more for your car than it’s worth once you start putting more miles on it and its value goes down.
Lastly, you’ll also be responsible for all of the maintenance costs and repairs on the vehicle that are outside of the manufacturer’s warranty or any other coverage options you purchase.
Leasing can be a good alternative to financing as you’re only paying for the depreciation of the vehicle, based on the set amount of annual mileage that you agree to at the beginning of your lease term.
The average Canadian drives just 15,200 kilometres per year, which falls well within most lease terms. You’ll also be given the option to purchase additional mileage at the start of your lease term if you drive more than average.
At the end of your lease term, you’ll be able to turn in the car with no negative equity, assuming that you’re within your mileage limits and have kept the car in good condition. If you’ve fallen in love with the car, you’ll also be given the option to purchase the vehicle.
One of the best reasons to lease is that the dealership assumes all maintenance costs and upkeep, which is essentially just oil changes and fluid top-offs. Your lease term will likely end well before you need to worry about any major costs like tires, brakes, or other mechanical repairs.
Lastly, your monthly payment on a lease will often be less than your monthly payment on a financed vehicle, making it a great way to get more car for your money.
The main drawbacks of leasing are:
If you go over your mileage limitations as agreed upon at the start of your lease term, you’ll be required to pay hefty penalties when you turn your vehicle in. This is why it can often be beneficial to purchase extra miles at the beginning of your term.
Additionally, you also won’t be able to customize your vehicle or do anything that would void the factory warranty.
If you decide you don’t like the vehicle and want to turn it in before the end of your term, you may also have to pay early termination fees. Some dealers may waive this fee, though, if you agree to lease another vehicle from them (for example, if you need to upgrade to a larger vehicle).
If you’re unsure of what car you really want and you don’t drive a lot of miles, leasing can be a great way to get into a new vehicle. You’ll allow the dealer to assume responsibility for repairs and maintenance and you don’t have to worry about entering the cycle of negative equity.
That being said, if you drive a lot or you plan on making a large down payment on the vehicle, financing could be a better option as it provides a shorter path to outright ownership of the car and you won’t have to worry about mileage restrictions.
Is now the right time to buy a new vehicle, or should you wait? Keep on reading to find out!
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
More than 20,000 soldiers are training with the knowledge that Russia and other potential adversaries are watching for any weaknesses in NATO defences and unity.
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
A former B.C. detective says the province needs to step up and offer more education to prevent young people from being recruited into gangs.
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump hope to clinch their parties' U.S. presidential nominations with dominant victories in a slate of state primaries on Tuesday as the 2024 fight for the White House moves into a new phase.
Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced an additional US$100 million to finance the deployment of a multinational force mission to Haiti following a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica to halt the country’s violent crisis.
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
More than 20,000 soldiers are training with the knowledge that Russia and other potential adversaries are watching for any weaknesses in NATO defences and unity.
Five people, including three children, were killed in western Illinois when a school bus and semitruck collided on a highway Monday, authorities said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she stopped at a recently built downtown Victoria rental apartment building Monday before meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, where housing was slated to top the agenda.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Diabetes weight-loss therapy drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways.
Four astronauts from four countries caught a lift back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to end a half-year mission at the International Space Station.
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night's 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That's the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Oscars host and late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday called out former President Donald Trump on stage after Trump insulted Kimmel and his hosting on social media.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
Reddit on Monday said it expects to price shares between US$31 and US$34 each when it makes its long-anticipated initial public offering, which will make it the first social media company to go public in years.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
What do you do on those nights where you just know sleep isn’t coming — or, at least, not without a fight?
Two dogs died over the weekend during Alaska’s annual Iditarod sled dog race, marking the first deaths during the race in five years and renewing calls to end the 1,609-kilometre competition that sees mushers and their canine teams traverse mountain ranges, a frozen river and sea ice — often during treacherous weather.
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is out for the rest of the season after getting shoulder surgery.
Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.