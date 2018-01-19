Shoppers Drug Mart signs marijuana supply deal with Tilray Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 7:33AM EST
TORONTO -- Licensed marijuana producer Tilray Canada Ltd. has signed a deal to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.
Subject to Health Canada's approval of Shoppers Drug Mart's application to dispense medical marijuana, Tilray will supply the retailer with Tilray branded medical cannabis products.
The B.C.-based company expects the products will be sold online because regulations restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.
Tilray says its products are sold in pharmacies in seven countries around the world.
Shoppers Drug Mart's deal with Tilray follows similar agreements that the retailer signed last year with MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF) and Aphria (TSX:APH).
The pharmacy chain's parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) applied for a license to dispense medical marijuana in October 2016.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Asian shares mixed as U.S. government shutdown threat looms
- Ontario man pleads guilty to animal cruelty in deaths of 1,500 pigs
- 'NAFTA, NAFTA and NAFTA': High stakes for Canada as Trump enters second year
- Tim Hortons protests to expand beyond Ontario, 50 rallies planned across Canada
- NAFTA uncertainty could be pausing business investment in Canada: Morneau