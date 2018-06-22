Shopify to provide e-commerce platform for online B.C. cannabis sales
Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, centre wearing hat, is celebrated as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, marking the Canadian company's IPO, on Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 4:15PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has selected Shopify Inc. to provide an e-commerce platform for the online sale of non-medical cannabis in the province.
The Liquor Distribution Branch, which will be the sole wholesale distributor and public retailer of cannabis, says the Ottawa-based company was selected because of its proven record of on-time service, user-friendly design and approach to anticipating consumer needs.
Shopify was chosen following a request for proposals earlier this year.
It will create two separate websites to fulfil online orders: one for consumers, and another for private retail stores to verify the age of purchasers on the BC Cannabis Stores' retail website.
Couriers will also verify the age of buyers at delivery.
At-store pickup of online orders is being considered.
The distribution centre will located in a 6,500 square-metre facility in Richmond.
The online store will be ready in early fall once non-medical cannabis is legalized on Oct. 17.
