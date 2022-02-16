Shopify selloff and inflation spike help to pull S&P/TSX composite lower

TORONTO -

A Shopify Inc. selloff pulled Canada's main stock index lower while minutes from a recent Federal Reserve meeting calmed U.S. market fears about an impending interest rate hike.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 118.91 points to 21,383.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.57 points at 34,934.27. The S&P 500 index was up 3.94 points at 4,475.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.66 points at 14,124.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.83 cents US compared with 78.36 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.59 at US$93.66 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 41.1 cents at US$4.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$1,874.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up half a cent at nearly US$4.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.