Shopify invests up to $500M in Toronto development to open in 2022
Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, center wearing hat, is celebrated as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, marking the Canadian company's IPO, Thursday, May 21, 2015. Shopify Inc. expects to increase spending in the final half of the year as the e-commerce software maker prepares for a surge of business leading up to Christmas shopping season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 9:25AM EDT
OTTAWA - Shopify Inc. says it is investing up to $500 million for a downtown Toronto development, more than doubling the company's footprint in the city.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says it will lease about 23,597 square meters of space at The Well complex to be built at Front St. West and Spadina Ave.
Allied Properties REIT and RioCan REIT are behind the building that Shopify will begin occupying in mid-2022.
Shopify says it chose the location because of the community surrounding the location and the vast talent pool in the city.
The company's announcement comes after it revealed it would expand its King St. West office in Toronto by leasing over 16,536 square meters of space that will open in early 2019.
Earlier this year, Shopify also said it would be branching out in Los Angeles, which will become home to its first brick-and-mortar location that is open to the public and will serve as a hub for events and a way for U.S. merchants to connect with the company.
