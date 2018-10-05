Shopify 'confident' on pot e-commerce because 'cannabis isn't Kylie Cosmetics'
A Shopify logo is seen during an event in Toronto on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 1:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- Shopify Inc. is "confident" that the first day of recreational pot sales in Canada will be smooth on provincial websites backed by its software because "cannabis isn't Kylie Cosmetics."
The Ottawa-based e-commerce company's vice president says that while pot demand may be high on Oct. 17, it is unlikely to exceed the tens of thousands of orders of Lip Kits per minute on Kylie Jenner's company website, which uses Shopify.
Loren Padelford says Shopify has spent months preparing for the first day of legal pot for adult use for months with the provincial entities and retailers using its e-commerce software.
Ontario, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island -- where all online sales of cannabis will go through government portals -- as well as some private retailers in other provinces are using Shopify.
Padelford says the technology company has conducted a "tremendous" amount of testing on these cannabis stores, including mock checkouts, and will continue preparing until the sites go live at 12:01 a.m.
He added that in addition to age-verification components, the cannabis sales portals will have educational information for consumers.
