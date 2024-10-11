Business

    • Shippers call on feds to protect supply chains against labour disruptions

    Port of Montreal longshore workers begin a three-day strike outside the Maisonneuve Termont terminal in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Port of Montreal longshore workers begin a three-day strike outside the Maisonneuve Termont terminal in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    Shippers are calling on Ottawa to better protect supply chains from labour disruptions.

    In a letter to the federal government, executives from 10 industry groups are demanding that officials take action to ease the threat of work stoppages at key transport hubs and arteries.

    The organizations, which range from the Chamber of Marine Commerce to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, say recent job action has hurt employers, the economy and the country's reputation as a reliable trading partner.

    The signatories are asking the government to consider how to balance workers' rights against maintaining critical transport services, though the letter offers no policy proposals.

    Canada’s maritime supply chain has faced several labour disruptions over the past four years, on top of the backlogs and bottlenecks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    They include a 13-day strike by B.C. dockworkers last year, an eight-day strike by employees on the locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway last fall and a four-day work stoppage at the country's two main railways in August.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

    Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News