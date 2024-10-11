Shippers call on feds to protect supply chains against labour disruptions

Shippers are calling on Ottawa to better protect supply chains from labour disruptions.

In a letter to the federal government, executives from 10 industry groups are demanding that officials take action to ease the threat of work stoppages at key transport hubs and arteries.

The organizations, which range from the Chamber of Marine Commerce to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, say recent job action has hurt employers, the economy and the country's reputation as a reliable trading partner.

The signatories are asking the government to consider how to balance workers' rights against maintaining critical transport services, though the letter offers no policy proposals.

Canada’s maritime supply chain has faced several labour disruptions over the past four years, on top of the backlogs and bottlenecks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include a 13-day strike by B.C. dockworkers last year, an eight-day strike by employees on the locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway last fall and a four-day work stoppage at the country's two main railways in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.