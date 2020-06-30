Advertisement
Shell writes down oil and gas assets by US$22 billion
In this Monday, April 7, 2014 file photo, a flag bearing the company logo of Royal Dutch Shell, an Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company, flies outside the head office in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
LONDON -- Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by US$22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continues "to adapt to ensure the business remains resilient" in challenging times. Earlier this month, its competitor BP, also cut the value of its own assets by up to $17.5 billion.
Shell predicted prices for Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, would be at $50 dollars a barrel in 2022. Earlier it had predicted a price of $60 a barrel. On Tuesday, it was trading near $41 a barrel.