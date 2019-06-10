Shareholder group makes offer to take Hudson's Bay Co. private
A women leaves the Hudson's Bay Company store in Toronto on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 9:24AM EDT
TORONTO - A group of Hudson's Bay Co. shareholders, including executive chairman Richard Baker, is proposing to take the retailer private.
The group, which holds a 57 per cent stake in the company, is offering $9.45 per share in cash for the company.
More coming.
