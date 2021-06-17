Several airlines, including Southwest, United, and Virgin Australia, acknowledged ongoing website system issues late Wednesday.

In a statement to CNN Business, the airline said their teams worked quickly to restore the systems following the outage. The pause in connectivity did not impact the airlines flight operation, the statement read, and they are working to determine the cause of the outage.

Virgin Australia said in a statement, "We are currently experiencing a system outage which is impacting our website and Guest Contact Centre. We apologize for any inconvenience."

United Airlines told one Twitter user, "We are experiencing technical issues and working promptly to fix them. We will update you once this matter is resolved."

A spokesperson for Los Angeles International Airport told CNN Business that they experienced momentary disruptions, however there were no significant delays or cancellations. The airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment about which websites or systems were disrupted.

The outage comes just days after Southwest Airlines was forced to ground flights due to nationwide computer issues.

The outages also come just about a week after countless websites and apps around the world went down for about an hour after Fastly, a major content delivery network, reported a widespread failure.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.