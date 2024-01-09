Business

    • SEC chair denies a bitcoin ETF has been approved, says account on X was 'compromised'

    The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19, 2015, in Washington. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, that a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that the securities regulator had approved the trading of exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin was fake, and that the agency’s account had been “compromised.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19, 2015, in Washington. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, that a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that the securities regulator had approved the trading of exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin was fake, and that the agency’s account had been “compromised.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
    NEW YORK -

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that a post on from the agency's account on X announcing that the securities regulator had approved the trading of exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin was "unauthorized," and that the agency's account had been "compromised."

    The initial announcement brought a brief moment of joy to cryptocurrency investors, who had driven up the price of bitcoin in recent months in anticipation of the approval of a bitcoin ETF. The ETF would provide a a way to invest in bitcoin without having to buy the cryptocurrency outright on a crypto exchange such as Binance or Coinbase.

    But soon after the initial post on X appeared, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on his personal account that the SEC's Twitter account was compromised and "The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products."

    The price of bitcoin swung from about US$46,730 to hear US$48,000 after the unauthorized post hit, and then dropped to around US$45,200 after the SEC's denial. It's was trading close to US$45,670 at 5;15 p.m. ET.

    It was unclear how the SEC's social media accounts were compromised. Shortly after Gensler's statement, it appeared that the SEC had gotten control over its account.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Cap on Canada's new temporary visa program for Palestinians is 'flexible': Miller

    Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News