Sears to set to open first batch of smaller U.S. stores
A sign for a Sears Outlet department store in Norristown, Pa., on Oct. 15, 2018. (Matt Rourke / AP)
Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 7:18AM EDT
NEW YORK -- After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores focusing on appliances, mattresses and home services.
The first three stores called Sears Home & Life will open Memorial Day weekend. They are a fraction of the size of the company's traditional stores.
Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart, declined to say how many of the stores are in the works but said locations have been identified.
He says the new stores will not take the place of the remaining 425 stores.
The openings come nearly two months after Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert bought the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company for $5.2 billion. Lampert is restructuring the business but Sears' long-term survival remains an open question.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- House Democrats ask IRS to provide Trump's tax returns
- U.S.-Mexico border closure would have immediate effect in Canada: expert
- CAPP defends emission policies after Shell accuses it of 'misalignment'
- China's construction binge spreads to Americas, rattles U.S.
- Sears to set to open first batch of smaller U.S. stores