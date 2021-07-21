Advertisement
Scotiabank website back online after experiencing outage
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:03PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 22, 2021 12:53AM EDT
A man leaves Scotiabank in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
OTTAWA -- Scotiabank's website is back online after the company appears to have experienced an outage to its online banking services Wednesday night.
According to Downdetector.ca, the outage began around shortly before 10 p.m. EDT, with customers reporting issues with the website and account log-in. Customer reports of issues with Scotiabank's website appeared to wind down around midnight.
It's unclear how the widespread the outage was, though Downdetector has found reported issues across the country.
Scotiabank has not yet commented on the outage.