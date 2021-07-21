OTTAWA -- Scotiabank's website is back online after the company appears to have experienced an outage to its online banking services Wednesday night.

According to Downdetector.ca, the outage began around shortly before 10 p.m. EDT, with customers reporting issues with the website and account log-in. Customer reports of issues with Scotiabank's website appeared to wind down around midnight.

It's unclear how the widespread the outage was, though Downdetector has found reported issues across the country.

Scotiabank has not yet commented on the outage.